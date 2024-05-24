Advertisement

Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya, who got married in 2020, embraced parenthood the same year with the birth of their son Agastya. The couple recently renewed their vows on Valentine’s Day last year. Recent occurrences, however, imply that the duo may have gone their separate ways.

Natasa Stankovic drops Pandya surname on Instagram

Even though there is no official confirmation of their breakup, a Reddit thread shared that the couple has ceased posting about one other on social media. In her Instagram bio, Natasa once listed the surname Pandya; she has since deleted it. Additionally, on March 4, Hardik Pandya refrained from posting anything in honour of his wife's birthday.

The post further added, “Her birthday was on 4th March, and there was no post from Hardik on that day; she also removed all recent posts of her and Hardik except the one where Agastya was with them. Also, she isn’t seen in stands this IPL or post stories regarding the team. While Krunal and Pankhuri still comment on her posts, something is definitely off between both of them.”

About Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic's relationship

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic reportedly met at a nightclub in Mumbai and hit it off instantly. They soon started seeing each other and went on several dates. After spending some time together, they introduced each other to their parents and got married in May 2020. Their son Agastya was born in July of the same year.

Valentine's Day 2023 saw Hardik and Natasa's second wedding in Udaipur, and their gorgeous photos captured the moment which they shared on social media. The caption of the post read, "We celebrated Valentine’s Day on this island of love by renewing the vows we took three years ago. We are truly blessed to have our family and friends with us to celebrate our love (red heart emoji)."

