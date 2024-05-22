Advertisement

Singer Harry Styles and rising actress Taylor Russell have been dating for the past year. While the confirmation never came from either of them, the couple was spotted out and about in London, LA and several international locations. However, seems like the relationship has run its course as the two have parted ways after 14 months of dating.

Harry Styles-Taylor Russell break up?

An insider reported to The Sun that Harry and Taylor broke up following a vacation to Japan in April. They were spotted travelling the subway together in Tokyo. However, two weeks prior at the New York Met Gala, Taylor was photographed attending the event without him.

The source said, “Harry and Taylor have ended their relationship. They went through a rough patch after their trip to Japan and are taking some time apart. He’s been in America and she’s been in London. They made a lovely couple and it was obvious Taylor made Harry happy. Things have become strained recently though and they’ve taken some time out.”

Harry Styles-Taylor Russell’s relationship timeline

The musician and actress were initially seen together in June 2023 when they left a museum in London. According to TMZ, they were even holding hands. Although it's unclear when the two celebrities first met, they both attended the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September of 2022. Harry was promoting Don't Worry Darling while Taylor was celebrating Bones And All's premiere.

Since then, the couple made several public appearance together, they were often snapped at international locations on vacations together. Harry Styles has always been private about his dating life. The singer was last linked with director-actress Olivia Wilde. The ex-couple first met on the Don't Worry Darling film set in 2020. A year later, they attended a wedding and were photographed holding hands. They split up in 2022 after dating for two years. Meanwhile, Taylor Russell was reported to be dating her Bones and All costar Timothee Chalamet. However, she never confirmed or denied any dating rumours.