Harry Styles-Zoe Kravitz Engaged? Rumours Rife After Batman Star Flaunts Diamong Ring

Wedding bells are reportedly ringing for former One Direction star Harry Styles, as reports suggest that the singer has officially got engaged to actor Zoe Kravitz, as per a People report.

As per the report, Kravitz has been openly seen wearing a prominent engagement ring, confirming the speculation surrounding the couple's relationship status.

The development has reportedly been shared with a "small circle" of close friends and associates, with Kravitz also showing off the ring in private gatherings, the report added.

A source told Page Six, "He is completely smitten. He would jump off a cliff for her," further adding that no one in their circle is surprised by the news.

Speculation around Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz's engagement had been circulating after the 'The Batman' star was spotted wearing a diamond ring on her finger and kissing the singer in London.

While engagement reports have now surfaced, sources also indicate that Harry Styles has been expressing a desire to start a family.

"He really wants a baby. He's been telling his friends that," a source told Page Six.

Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz were first linked in August 2025, when they were spotted spending time in Rome. Since then, the couple has reportedly been seen several times in London and New York City.

In December 2025, a source had earlier stated that the relationship between the two had been steadily growing stronger over time.

"Harry's been spending long stretches of time in Rome this year. Zoë has joined him several times since late summer. They just stroll around, meet up with friends and live a very relaxed life. They have great chemistry," the source said.

Meanwhile, no official announcement regarding a wedding date has been made so far.

On the work front, Harry Styles has been looking forward to kicking off his 'Together, Together' global tour in May. Krativz, who was last seen in Austin Butler starrer 'Caught Stealing', will next appear in David Leitch's 'How to Rob a Bank'. (ANI)

