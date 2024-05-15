Advertisement

Harshaali Malhotra, known for her portrayal of Munni in Salman Khan's 2015 film Bajrangi Bhaijaan, recently celebrated her academic achievement of scoring 83% in her class 10th examinations. In response to those who doubted her dedication to studies, she shared a video showcasing screenshots of disparaging comments from trolls.

Harshaali slams trolls

Harshaali addressed her haters by proudly revealing her exam results and thanking them for their skepticism. "Do you even attend school?", "If you continue with Kathak classes, you'll fail," and "Do you only make Instagram Reels, or do you study" were some of the comments made by her trolls.

Signing off with a light-hearted "ha ha ha," Harshaali's video highlighted her ability to balance her passion for Kathak dance, her acting commitments, and her academic pursuits. In her caption, she emphasised the importance of striking a balance between her reel and real-life endeavours, thanking her supporters for their unwavering belief in her.

She wrote, "From perfecting my Mudras to acing my academics, I managed to strike the perfect balance between my Kathak classes, Shoots and Studies. And the resultAn impressive 83% score! Who says you can’t have your feet in both the reel and real world? A heartfelt thank you to everyone who believed in me and continues to offer their unwavering support."

About Harshaali's previous projects

Directed by Kabir Khan, Bajrangi Bhaijaan is a 2015 drama featuring Kareena Kapoor, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, it was Harshaali Malhotra's portrayal of the endearing Munni that stole hearts, earning her critical acclaim and numerous nominations. The film revolves around the journey of Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi as he embarks to reunite Munni with her family in Pakistan.