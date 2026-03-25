Harshil Kalia, 30-Year-Old Rajasthani Actress, Dies In A Tragic Jaipur Car Crash

Harshil Kalia, a Rajasthani actress and model, died in a tragic car accident in Jaipur on Monday, March 23. According to reports, her car crashed into a divider on Jaipur's Shipra Path Road while she was returning from work around 11:30 PM. In a viral video, her car is seen hitting the divider and overturning onto its left side.

Locals who witnessed the incident immediately rushed to rescue Kalia and took her to the nearby hospital. The 30-year-old actress sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead by the doctors at the hospital.

The case has been registered, and the police are investigating to determine the exact cause of the accident.

Who was Harshil Kalia?

She was a 30-year-old actress known for her role in the web series Crime Next Door, which streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The show also featured Anupriya Goenka, Vatsal Seth, Yashpal Sharma, and Sahil Vaid. In addition to her acting career, she has appeared in several Rajasthani music videos. Outside of the entertainment industry, she has worked as a news anchor. Recently, she has been actively pursuing modelling opportunities.

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Kalia was recognised as the first runner-up in the beauty pageants Miss Diva Rajasthan 2021 and Miss Pink City.

Meanwhile, Kalia's father is a journalist and works for a newspaper.