Has Dhanashree Moved Out Of Yuzvendra's Home Amid Divorce Rumours? New Pics With Mom Sparks Buzz

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal are not going out of the headlines anytime soon. Since the rumours of their divorce circulated, due to their unusual activities on social media, it has only followed up a stir. Fueling more to the rumours, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa fame recently shared heartfelt photos with her mother on social media. Fans are now questioning whether she has moved back to her family home amidst the ongoing rumours surrounding her marriage.

Dhanashree Verma shares photos with mother amid ongoing divorce rumours

On Sunday, she shared a post on Instagram featuring photos of herself resting her head on her mother's shoulder, eyes closed, with a serene yet thoughtful expression. Fans have since begun speculating about her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal. Some believe the photos suggest she may be returning to her parents' home, further fueling rumours about their relationship status. She simply posted a heart emoji as a caption.

One user commented, "Apne ghar chali gai," while another remarked, "I don't know who is at fault, but it's not my place to jump to conclusions or insult anyone in the comments." Another person urged, "Let them handle their personal life, just stop trolling."

Dhanashree Verma slammed trollers for spreading rumours about her marriage

A few days back, Dhanashree recently took to Instagram to strongly deny the rumours about her marriage, labelling them as ‘unfounded’ and ‘untrue.’ She shared that the past few days have been incredibly tough for both her and her family.