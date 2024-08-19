sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ MUDA Scam | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Rakhi 2024 | Mpox | US Elections |

Published 17:31 IST, August 19th 2024

Heavily Pregnant Deepika Padukone Snapped In Mumbai With Bodyguards Weeks Before Due Date

Pregnant Deepika's Photos: On Sunday, the Bajirao Mastani actress was snapped in Mumbai with her security guards as she stepped out weeks before her due date.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Deepika Padukone snapped in Mumbai
Deepika Padukone snapped in Mumbai | Image: Deepika Fans Online/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

17:31 IST, August 19th 2024