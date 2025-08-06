Here's The Truth About Raghav Juyal And Bom Diggy Actress Sakshi Malik's 'Ugly Fight' Caught On Camera | Watch

An ugly fight between two B’twon celebs has gone viral. In the clip, Bom Diggy Diggy star Sakshi Malik and Kill actor Raghav Juyal are seen brawling at each other while they even tussle a bit. Social media buzzed with questions about whether the fight was real or a gimmick. Now, as the speculations spread with firing reactions online, both have shared their clarification.

What happened between Sakshi Malik and Raghav Juyal?

In the viral clip emerging on Reddit and Instagram, Raghav is seen slapping Sakshi during a heated exchange. Sakshi is also seen trying to pull his hair, while two men step in to intervene and separate them. After the clip spread online, both Sakshi and Raghav clarified that the incident was part of an acting workshop and not a real fight.

Raghav shared the video on his Instagram stories with a caption that read, “Guys, this was our scene practice for our play script (acting practice). Please don’t think it’s real. Just working on becoming a better actor (sic).”

Sakshi shared a similar note, explaining that what looked like a real argument was actually a rehearsal exercise. She wrote, “Guys, this was just a scene from a recent acting practice session. There was absolutely no intention to hurt or offend anyone. Just four actors working through a performance. Hope you understand (sic).”