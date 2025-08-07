Honey Singh And Karan Aujla In Trouble Over 'Misogynistic' Lyrics, Summoned By Punjab Women’s Commission

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Karan Aujla sparked controversy after the Punjab State Women's Commission issued summons against both rappers for allegedly promoting misogynistic content and 'objectification' of women in their recent songs.

As reported by ANI, the Chairperson of the Punjab State Women’s Commission, Raj Lali Gill, said on Thursday that the commission had reviewed public complaints and reactions about certain lyrics and visuals in Honey Singh and Karan Aujla’s recent songs. She confirmed that the commission has written to the state Director General of Police (DGP), urging immediate action. Taking suo motu cognisance, the Punjab State Women’s Commission stated that the lyrics allegedly contain derogatory references to women and may negatively influence social values.

"The songs that have been used in this have neither been controlled by the language nor has it been thought. When we go on stage, we say to everyone that the biggest role in my life is that of my mother. We respect her a lot,” as quoted by news agency ANI.

The report further quotes, “At the same time, you abuse her. So, for whom do you play this double role? To get millions of views? Are you doing this just to earn money? This is having a very big impact on our children. So, I think that the singers should also understand their responsibility. It is not only their responsibility to entertain them.”

Further speaking on the matter, the Chairperson of the Punjab State Women's Commission stated that she had directed the DGP and other concerned officials to summon the singers and demand an apology from them.

"The action is that I have sent this to BOI (Bureau of Investigation) and DGP and they (Aujla and Honey Singh) should be summoned. And even if I know that they are not in the country at this time, but still I should contact them and get an explanation. They should be summoned to come here. When they give an explanation, apologise, change the words, then we will see what will be the next step," said Chairperson Raj Lali Gill to ANI.

According to reports, Karan Aujla and Honey Singh have been ordered to appear before the commission on August 11.