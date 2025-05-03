House Arrest Controversy: Ajaz Khan Booked By Mumbai Police For 'Sex Position' Scene

Ajaz Khan has fallen into hot water after his show House Arrest on Ullu App attracted controversy. The host, among others, has been booked by the Mumbai police over the same. A case has been registered against them under Section 296, 3 (5) of BNS, Section 67 67 (A) of the Technology Act and Sections 4,6, and 7 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has lodged the FIR.