Housefull 5 Actor Dino Morea In Double Trouble: Mumbai Police EOW Issues Second Summons In ₹65 Crore Mithi River Fraud

Dino Morea has found himself in trouble after his name emerged during an investigation into financial irregularities in the river cleaning project. On Monday, May 26, the actor was summoned after officials discovered phone conversations involving him, his brother, and the primary accused, Ketan Kadam. The Housefull 5 actor appeared before the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police at 11 AM for questioning in the Mithi River Cleaning Scam. He is scheduled to appear again on Wednesday, May 28, following the second round of questioning.

Dino Morea got second summoned by Mumbai Police’s EOW

As per IANS, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has summoned Dino Morea for a second round of questioning, asking him to appear on Wednesday in connection to ₹65 crore Mithi River cleaning scam case. Earlier, the investigation team interrogated Dino Morea and his brother for nearly eight hours.

Reports suggest financial irregularities in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) rental of silt pusher machines and dredging equipment. Officials claim that Ketan Kadam and Jau Joshi charged the civic body inflated rates for the machinery. They suspect the scam involved collusion between executives from Matprop and the Storm Water Drains department of the BMC.

Dino Morea is a part of Housefull 5

The actor is part of the ensemble star cast of Housefull 5, directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Fardeen Khan, Shreyas Talpade, Nana Patekar and Jackie Shroff.