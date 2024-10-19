Published 19:36 IST, October 19th 2024
Housefull 5: Chunky Panday Shares Glimpses Of His Time In London With Family, Friends
Chunky Panday, a star in the upcoming comedy Housefull 5, has shared behind-the-scenes footage with his family and cast members, including Dino Morea and Johnny Lever.
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Chunky Panday with family and friends | Image: Chunky Panday/Instagram
