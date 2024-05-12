Hrithik Roshan Joins The List Of Celebs Who Condemned Apple’s Controversial Ad: Sad And Ignorant

Advertisement

Hrithik Roshan has joined the brigade of celebrities who have reacted strongly to the latest iPhone ad by Apple. The latest commercial by the smartphone company has left the internet divided. The Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actor took to his Instagram account to condemn the ad.

Hrithik Roshan condemns Apple’s ad

On May 10, Hrithik Roshan took to his Instagram stories to call out Apple on their new ad. The actor shared, “How sad and ignorant is the new Apple ad.” Hrithik is not the only celebrity who has called out the Tim Cook-led company for their tone-deaf ad.

Screengrab of Hrithik Roshan's post | Image: Instagram

Previously, the Noting Hill actor Hugh Grant also expressed his displeasure with the commercial. He called out the company and wrote, “The destruction of the human experience. Courtesy of Silicon Valley.” British filmmaker Asif also slammed the commercial and wrote, “Like iPads but don’t know why anyone thought this ad was a good idea. It is the most honest metaphor for what tech companies do to the arts, to artists musicians, creators, writers, filmmakers: squeeze them, use them, not pay well, take everything then say it’s all created by them.”

What is Apple’s controversial ad that celebs are slamming?

Earlier this month, Apple’s CEO Tim Cook launched a new campaign for the new iPad Pro. The advertisement was called ‘Crush’. The video of the advertisement featured the towering hydraulic crushing of various items musical instruments, sculptures, speakers, books, paint cans and gaming consoles among others. Sharing the feature on X, Tim Cook wrote in the caption, “Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create.”

Meet the new iPad Pro: the thinnest product we’ve ever created, the most advanced display we’ve ever produced, with the incredible power of the M4 chip. Just imagine all the things it’ll be used to create. pic.twitter.com/6PeGXNoKgG — Tim Cook (@tim_cook)

Several social media users condemned the ad for disrespecting instruments and art. They also expressed displeasure with the symbol of “crushing” used in the ad. After facing flak, the company decided to not stream the commercial on television.