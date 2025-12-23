Hrithik Roshan Sets Dance Floor On Fire With Sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan At Cousin Brother’s Wedding Celebration

Hrithik Roshan’s cousin brother, Eshaan Roshan, marries his longtime partner, Aishwarya Singh, in an intimate yet dreamy wedding. In the post-wedding bash, Hrithik Roshan, along with his sons, Hrehaan Roshan and Hridhaan Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad set the stage on fire with a power-packed performance. Fans cannot stop talking about the Roshan trio.

Hrithik Roshan dances with his sons Hrehaan, Hridhaan

A video that surfaced on social media shows Hrithik dancing with Hrehaan, Hridhaan and Saba. His niece Suranika Soni and cousin Pashmina Roshan also joined them on the dance floor.

They performed to Sukhbir’s 1999 hit Ishq Tera Tadpave. For the occasion, Hrithik chose a black outfit. Hrehaan wore a white ethnic ensemble, while Hridhaan matched his father in black.

Fans can’t stop gushing over the video and quickly shared their reactions online. One user wrote, "Hrithik Roshan's kids have inherited all the right things." Another comment read, "The Roshan brothers don’t just dance, they set the stage on fire! Absolute showstoppers at Eshaan’s wedding!"

On Tuesday, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik’s father, shared a family photo on Instagram and wrote, "Eshan Roshan weds Ashwariya, blessings & God bless!"

Earlier at the event, the actor arrived in style and drew the attention of photographers gathered outside the venue. He entered with his sons and politely greeted the photographers before going inside. Rakesh Roshan was also seen at the venue alongside the bride.