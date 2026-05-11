Hrithik Roshan Spends Mother's Day With Parents In France, Girlfriend Saba Azad Joins Them

Just a day after Mother's Day 2026, actor Hrithik Roshan gave fans a glimpse into his family time in France by sharing a series of heartwarming pictures on social media.

On Monday, the actor took to Instagram to post photos featuring his girlfriend Saba Azad along with his parents, filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinkie Roshan, during what looked like a relaxed family outing.

Hrithik kept his look stylish yet simple in a black leather jacket, black trousers and a matching beanie. He also wore a light-coloured scarf around his neck. Saba Azad chose a casual outfit with a light blue striped shirt tied at the waist, paired with wide-leg denim jeans and red footwear.

Pinkie Roshan was seen sitting on the grass near a tree in an all-black outfit. She completed her look with a black-and-white patterned scarf and tinted sunglasses. Rakesh Roshan also kept it casual in a black-and-white windbreaker, dark trousers and a white flat cap with sunglasses.

Sharing the pictures, Hrithik spoke about finding a tree in France called "ombre de maman," which he said roughly translates to "maaN kii chaayaa."