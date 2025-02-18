Husn Singer Anuv Jain Gets Married To Longtime Girlfriend Hridi Narang In A Dreamy Wedding | PHOTOS

Anuv Jain, singer and songwriter, has entered a new phase in his life as he got married to his longtime girlfriend. The 29-year-old singer has opted to keep his wife's details under wraps, but their wedding photographer made a subtle revelation in a thanking post to the newlyweds and tagged his wife Hridi Narang along with Anuv. The singer took to his social media handle to share dreamy wedding photos from the wedding. The album also includes the newlyweds' pictures from other ceremonies.

Inside Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang's wedding album

Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of photos and captioned it as "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai…" followed by a white heart emoticon. The wedding album opens with an adorable candid photo of the couple that shows Anuv giving a peck on her cheek, followed by another candid reaction. The album also includes photos from their sangeet and other pre-wedding celebrations.

For D-day, Anuv wore a beige sherwani, while the bride wore an embroidered red lehenga and tied her hair in a neat bun.

Industry friends and fans congratulate newlyweds Anuv Jain and Hridi Narang

Soon after he shared the post, several Bollywood celebs, including Ayushmann Khurrana, Armaan Malik, Bhumi Jain, Lisa Mishra and Sukriti Kakar commented "Congratulations". Swiggy has also wished the couple in their style, "Mishri bheje?" referring to one of his songs of the same name. However, some fans expressed their disbelief owing to the genre of his songs. A user wrote, "Hum logo ko situationship or heartbroken gaan suna kar khud ne shaadi kaar liya." Another wrote, "How are we gonna relate to him now?" A third user requested him, "Please ab sad songs matt likhnaa!!!!! Ab please happy songs likhnaa!!!! Bhai sachme tere songs parr rona aa jaata haii!!!! Ab please for the god seak happy songs likhna!!! You are really my favourite singer!!!!!!!"

(Screengrabs from the post | Image: Instagram)

Who is Anuv Jain?