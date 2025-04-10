Ileana D’Cruz Gives A Sneak Peek Into The 3rd Trimester Of Her Second Pregnancy | Photos

Updated April 10th 2025, 19:01 IST
Ileana D’Cruz and Michael Dolan are all prep to become parents once again, as the Raid actress is expecting her second child. Now in her third trimester, the couple is eagerly waiting for the arrival of their new addition. Recently, Ileana shared a series of posts from her pregnancy journey, revealing her playful moods and candid reflections on this phase and also treated fans to heartwarming glimpses of her son, Koa Phoenix Dolan.
Taking to her Instagram stories on April 10, Ileana D’Cruz shared a brief glimpse of how her husband and their second baby bonded during her pregnancy by resharing a reel.
In a relatable video she reposted, a pregnant woman urges her husband to feel the baby kick, saying, “Me to my husband: hurry! The baby is moving so much. Come feel it!" However, as soon as he touches her belly, the caption changes to, “Our baby the instant my husband’s hand touches my stomach."
Alongside the humorous video, Ileana expressed her feelings. She wrote, “Thought my lovely hubby would be lucky to experience this the second time around… Baby had other plans," hinting that their little one didn’t quite go along with their expectations.
Ileana D’Cruz and Michael Dolan got hitched in a private ceremony in 2023. They soon shared the joyful news of their first pregnancy and welcomed their son, Koa, in August that year. In February this year, she revealed she is expecting her second child.
