India's Got Latent Row: Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh, Ashish Chanchlani Record Statements

India's Got Latent Controversy: Comedian Samay Raina and all five panellists on the show - Ranveer Allahbadia, Apoorva Mukhija, Jaspreet Singh and Ashish Chanchlani- appeared before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell to record their statements. The show's episode, on which they appeared, promoted vulgarity and obscene content in the guise of comedy. The controversy erupted when clips from the episode featuring Raina, BeerBiceps, ‘The Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija and Ashish Chanchalani sparked nationwide outrage over lewd and perverted content.

On April 15, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and other panellists arrived at the cyber cell to record their statements. ‘The Rebel Kid’ Apoorva Mukhija was the first to exit the cyber cell after meeting with the officials. Previously, on March 24, Raina was grilled by the Cyber cell officials for over six hours. The YouTuber has skipped the summons issued by the cyber cell twice before, citing that he is not in the country. In his statement, the YouTuber admitted his mistake and assured the officials that it would not be repeated. He even alleged that the incident took a toll on his mental health. He concluded his statement by saying, “I regret what I said, and I take cognizance that it was wrong”.

Before Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia was also questioned by the Cyber Cell multiple times. The officials had earlier accused him and Apoorva Mukhija of ‘non-cooperation’, which even led to the Cyber cell contemplating taking ‘legal action’ against them. Following the controversy, Allahbadia took to his social media account to issue an apology and express regret over the statements he made on the show. He has now restarted his podcast show as well.