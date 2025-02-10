India's Got Latent Panellist Jaspreet Singh Ignites Fury With 'Racist' Jibe At Malayalis: Kerala Saar, 100 Percent Literacy..

The latest episode of India's Got Latent has sparked several controversies for racist inferences, incestuous jokes, crass questions and filthy, outrageous content in the name of ‘comedy’. The panelists on the latest episode of the Samay Raina-led show were Ranveer Allahbadia aka Beer Biceps, Apoorva Mukhija aka The Rebel Kid, Ashish Chanchalani and Jaspreet Singh. After a series of concerns regarding comments made by Allahbadia and Apoorva came to light, a remark made by Jaspreet Singh has gone viral online. In the video, the panellist can be making light of Kerala and joking about the stereotypes.

India's Got Latent faces heat over racist joke at Kerelalites

In the same episode, a contestant seemingly from Kerela, appeared on the show. The panellists asked her about her political leanings and then mocked her for taking no interest in politics. Matters became further grim when the contestant shared that she does not vote.

The clip shows the makers making fun of the contestant for not being clear about her political ideology. When the panel got to know that she does not vote, Jaspreet quipped, “Kerala, Saar.. 100 per cent literacy Saar." The panellist's accent was intended as a joke on the Southern state. This did not sit well with social media users who called him out for being stereotypical and insensitive towards Malayalis.

Not Latent's first brush with insensitive racism

This is not the first time the Samay Raina show has run into trouble for promoting stereotypes and racist remarks. Just a week back, a contestant, Jessy Nabam, faced legal trouble after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against her for making controversial comments on India's Got Latent. Jessy, who hails from Arunachal Pradesh, made the remark when host Samay Raina asked her whether she had ever eaten dog meat. In response, she stated that people from Arunachal Pradesh often consume dog meat, although she personally had not. She added, “I know this because my friends do, and sometimes they even eat their pets.”

