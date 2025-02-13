Published 13:58 IST, February 13th 2025
India's Got Latent Row: Samay Raina To Rush Back To India From US Over Summons In Obscenity Cases, Request For Delay Denied
Reportedly, Samay urged that he be given time till mid-March to make an in-person appearance in the obscenity cases filed against him and others.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
The National Commission for Women (NCW) has called in YouTubers Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay Raina, and several others for questioning following the controversy surrounding India's Got Latent show. Some remarks made on the show were deemed derogatory and vulgar by a section of social media users, resulting in a full-blown row which also resulted in Samay taking down all Latent episodes from his channel.
Currently, Samay is in the US for his Samay Raina Unfiltered tour. However, he may have to take time out from his work schedule for an appearance before the authorities.
Samay's request for a delayed appearance over summons denied
Reportedly, Samay urged that he be given time till mid-March to make an in-person appearance in the obscenity cases filed against him and others. However, the Mumbai Cyber Cell has denied his requests and asked to appear before it on February 18 and get back to his US shows later.
Samay's US and Canada tour began on February 5 and will conclude on March 2.
Samay apologises, takes down Latent episodes
Comedian Samay Raina on Wednesday said he has removed all episodes of India's Got Latent from his YouTube channel, days after the show landed in a controversy over a remark by influencer Ranveer Allahbadia. In his first response since the controversy erupted earlier this week, Samay said he will fully cooperate with all the investigating agencies in their probe.
"Everything that is happening has been too much for me to handle. I have removed all 'India's Got Latent' videos from my channel. My only objective was to make people laugh and have a good time. I will fully cooperate with all agencies to ensure their inquiries are concluded fairly. Thank you," Raina, 27, posted on X. There have also been media reports that Samay's stand-up shows in Ahmedabad and Surat have been canceled.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 13:58 IST, February 13th 2025