India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup: Ricky Martin Jumps To Sukhbir's Song Oh Ho Ho Ho During Final Closing Ceremony | Watch

India vs New Zealand ICC T20 World Cup: Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin enthralled the audience at the closing ceremony ahead of the final match on Sunday, March 8. While he made the audience dance on his beats, veteran singer Sukhbir Singh made sure that the pop icon was dancing on his beats. Yes, a video of Martin is going viral online that shows him dancing behind the stage when the song Oh Ho Ho Ho begins. The video appears to be from the rehearsals.

Ricky Martin dances to Punjabi beats at ICC T20 World Cup 2026

In a video posted on the official Instagram account of ICC, Martin can be seen having a blast behind-the-stage dancing to Sukhbir's song Oh Ho Ho Ho. Dressed in a white t-shirt paired with blue jeans, he can be seen jumping to the beats of the song. Soon after the video was dropped, fans flooded the comment section.

A user wrote, "Legend!!India loves you." Another wrote, "Moment hai bhai moment hai." A third user wrote, "Ricky dancing Punjabi." A fan wrote, "Ale ale with oho oho...sukhbir paaji rocks...he has given the song of the millennium Sukhbir."

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

Other than Ricky Martin and Sukhbir Singh, Falguni Pathak also performed at the closing ceremony.

All about ICC T20 2026 closing ceremony

The ceremony was kick-started by Sukhbir with his chartbuster Oh Ho Ho Ho. Speaking to ANI, the veteran singer said, "I am very excited as I have never performed for a cricket audience. This performance will be very special..." His performance was followed by Ricky Martin, who performed his popular tracks.

Meanwhile, the Men in Blue lifted the trophy, making the Indians proud. Following a dominant show by the top-order of Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, Team India scripted history by becoming the first nation to defend their T20 World Cup title, beating New Zealand by 96 runs at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.