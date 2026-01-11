Pataal Lok 2 Actor Prashant Tamang Dies At 43, Reportedly Due To Cardiac Arrest

The singer and actor Prashant Tamang died on Sunday, January 11, at his residence in New Delhi. He was 43. Filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani stated that Prashant passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. The family has not yet issued an official statement or confirmed the cause of death. According to reports, he had recently returned to the capital after performing live in Arunachal Pradesh and had not reported any serious health concerns. His sudden passing has deeply shocked his family, fans, the entertainment industry, and the Gorkha community, with grief pouring in from all sides.