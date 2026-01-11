Updated 11 January 2026 at 13:25 IST
Pataal Lok 2 Actor Prashant Tamang Dies At 43, Reportedly Due To Cardiac Arrest
Popular singer-actor Prashant Tamang passed away at the age of 43, reportedly due to cardiac arrest in Delhi today. The news has left the entertainment industry in shock. He was known for winning Indian Idol season 3 and his performance in shows like Pataal Lok 2.
The singer and actor Prashant Tamang died on Sunday, January 11, at his residence in New Delhi. He was 43. Filmmaker Rajesh Ghatani stated that Prashant passed away due to a cardiac arrest on Sunday morning. The family has not yet issued an official statement or confirmed the cause of death. According to reports, he had recently returned to the capital after performing live in Arunachal Pradesh and had not reported any serious health concerns. His sudden passing has deeply shocked his family, fans, the entertainment industry, and the Gorkha community, with grief pouring in from all sides.
