Inside Akshay Kumar's ₹80 Crore Sea-Facing House On Juhu Beach, Designed By Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar is currently busy promoting his film Housefull 5 as the sequel hit the big screens on June 6 and is off to a smashing start at the ticketing counter. Known as the Khiladi of Bollywood, Akshay is equally at ease performing daring stunts as he is enjoying a quiet moment with coconut water in his sea-facing duplex.

Inside Akshay Kumar’s Juhu mansion

Imagine waking up to the soothing sounds of the Arabian Sea, well Khiladi Kumar does this every day. His luxurious duplex mansion in Mumbai’s prestigious Juhu area is valued at an astonishing ₹80 crore, as reported by Economic Times and Housing.com. This exquisite home includes a spacious walk-in wardrobe that would leave any fashion enthusiast in awe, a private home theatre (perfect for a cinema lover), and a lush garden so grand it could almost claim its own postcode facing towards the sea.

Designed by his wife, Twinkle Khanna, a renowned author and interior designer, the house is more than just a symbol of wealth—it reflects their personalities. The interiors balance minimalist elegance with traditional charm, and the abundance of sunlight adds a vibrant, welcoming touch.

The mansion features a sleek, contemporary design infused with elements of traditional Indian architecture. Its façade, with large glass windows, allows natural light to illuminate the interiors while offering stunning beach views. The design harmoniously blends modern luxury with the natural beauty of its surroundings.

From Lush Garden to a relaxing swimming pool, Housefull 5 actor’s house is a pure luxury retreat

The property boasts a stunning garden filled with lush greenery, a private swimming pool, and a spacious deck. The outdoor areas are thoughtfully designed for both relaxation and entertainment, offering comfortable seating and breathtaking beach views.

The swimming pool stands out as a key feature, providing a refreshing retreat from the heat. Sun loungers around the pool create an inviting space to unwind while enjoying the sea breeze.