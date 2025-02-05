Inside Kangana Ranaut's New Cafe In The Lap Of Himalayas: Rustic Woodwork, Cosy Corners, More

Actress-politician Kangana Ranaut added another feather to her cap as she became a restaurateur. She revealed her first café, nestled in the stunning Himalayan landscape. Kangana shared a preview of the café and announced that it will open on February 14, aligning with Valentine's Day.

Kangana Ranaut turn restaurateur shares a glimpse of her new cafe in the Himalayas

The actress shared a video to introduce fans to her new cafe and wrote, "A childhood dream comes alive, my little cafe in the lap of Himalayas. The Mountain Story, it’s a love story. #TheMountainStory Opening 14th February." Located in Manali, the cafe is about 66 miles from her hometown.

Inside Kangana Ranaut’s restaurant

In the video, Kangana expressed, "It is undoubtedly amongst the most special projects of my life, it is an extension of myself, something that is not only close to my heart but also my roots, and I’m extremely proud of having the opportunity to offer an experience of the same through The Mountain Story."

The video provides a glimpse of The Mountain Story's rustic woodwork and cosy corners.