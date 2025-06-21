International Yoga Day 2025: Mohanlal, Rajkummar Rao, Kareena Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, Malaika Arora, Other Celebs Share Motivational Notes

International Yoga Day 2025 is here as it falls on June 21 every year. To mark the occasion, several actors from Bollywood and the South Indian film industry shared snapshots of their yoga routines, accompanied by motivational messages on social media. As big screen celebrities, from Mohanlal and Malaika Arora to Kareena Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh champion yoga as a means to enhance physical and mental well-being all year, let’s explore how these stars embrace the art form today.

Celebs who stretch and shine on International Yoga Day 2025

Rajkummar Rao attended an event specially organised for international yoga day. Bhool Chuk Maaf actress expressed, “Gratitude. Discipline. Stillness. Yoga gives me all three. This #IDY2025, let’s flow together as one. @ministryofayush Thank you @incometaxindia.official Mumbai for inviting me to the event. #InternationalDayOfYoga."

Shilpa Shetty also showcased her International Yoga Day celebration with a compelling Instagram video. In the clip, she demonstrated yoga poses and shared an inspiring message about balance.

Malaika Arora also posted a video of her practicing yoga. She captioned her post, “Yoga isn’t just for a day. It’s for life. So start your day with yoga, end with peace and gratitude."

Other than her, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a post in her Instagram story, writing, “more than a routine, wish you all a Happy International Day of Yoga.”

Jewel Thief star Nikita Dutta wowed her fans through her stunning flexibility.

Nimrat Kaur set goals with sea-green mountain athleisure yoga space.

