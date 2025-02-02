Internet Disgusted Twice Over As Abhijeet Bhattacharya Calls Udit Narayan 'Khiladi' For Kissing Female Fan

Singer Udit Narayan has been making headlines after videos of him kissing female fans during a live concert went viral. While internet users have been sharing their thoughts on the incident, singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya dropped a video with Narayan making the situation more bizarre.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya calls Udit Narayan ‘Khiladi’ after kissing video goes viral

Abhijeet Bhattacharya posted a video from their live performance of the song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari'. This followed the viral incident of Udit Narayan kissing female fans, which drew widespread attention on social media. In the post, Bhattacharya captioned the video with "#YehKhiladiMianAnari" accompanied by a laughing emoji and another emoji depicting someone smashing their head.

In the comments section, Bhattacharya added, "Mera Khiladi dost." This sparked a wave of criticism. One user commented, “90s singers, why so tharki bro.” Another wrote, “Shameful act.” A third remarked, “Another jobless trying to get fame.”

Udit Narayan reacts to viral video of him kissing a fan