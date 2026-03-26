Iranis Are Ready: Boman Irani Hillariously Readies To Initiate Peace Talks With Donald Trump, Invites US Prez To Dadar Parsi Colony

Boman Irani had fans laughing out loud with his witty take on Donald Trump's remark about speaking to "Iranis," cleverly roping in himself, Smriti Irani, and Aruna Irani.

From inviting Trump to Mumbai's Dadar Parsi Colony to joking about gas cylinders, the actor's humorous video has quickly gone viral online.

The actor-director took to his Instagram account on Wednesday to share a funny video in which he spoke about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

In the video, Boman referred to his Irani roots and joked about being one of the people who could speak to US President Donald Trump regarding peace talks. While talking about how he is "ready" to help and do "anything for peace," he added his own humorous condition for the meeting. He playfully said that, instead of going abroad, he would prefer if the delegation came to Mumbai.

"So, as you may know, it's going viral that Mr. Donald Trump wants to talk to the Iranians, and three people have been beckoned to speak: Smriti Irani, Aruna Irani, and me," Boman said.

"I'm ready. I am ready. We can do anything for peace. My only condition is that I won't go to Washington. Let their delegation come here, to the Dadar Parsi Colony. We'll treat them to whatever they like, feed them dhansak and custard, and even bring a gas cylinder. I think that will make life very, very smooth for all of us," he added.

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