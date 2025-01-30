Is Cricketer Mohammed Siraj Dating Bigg Boss 13 Finalist Mahira Sharma? Here's What We Know

Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has been in the news not for his professional life but for his personal life. A few days ago, he was linked to Asha Bhosle's granddaughter Zanai Bhosle, but he rubbished the rumours by calling her 'Behna'. Now, the fast bowler has been linked to actress Mahira Sharma. A media report suggests that Siraj and Mahira have been dating for the past few months. For the unversed, the actress was previously dating Paras Chhabra, Bigg Boss 13's co-contestant.

Mohammed Siraj dating Bigg Boss 13 finalist Mahira Sharma?

Mahira and Siraj's dating rumours first made headlines in November 2024 when the 29-year-old bowler liked a post of the actress on Instagram. The two are also following each other on Instagram. According to a media report, a source close to the rumoured couple has confirmed the news and revealed that for the past few months, the two have been getting to know each other. They reportedly want to keep their relationship private.

While Siraj and Mahira have kept quiet on the matter, the latter's mother has responded to the burning question.

Mahira Sharma's mother breaks silence on daughter's dating rumours

A media outlet quoted Mahira's mother Sania Sharma rubbishing the dating rumours. She lashed out at the netizens for spreading fake news just because her daughter is famous. She added that nothing is there between Siraj and Mahira.

