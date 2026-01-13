Updated 13 January 2026 at 15:11 IST
Is Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Video Sparks Rumours
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding celebrations just wrapped up, but started new dating rumours for Disha Patani. As several wedding videos continue to go viral on social media, one clip in particular shows Disha holding hands with a Punjabi singer.
- Entertainment News
- 1 min read
Is Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Video Spark Rumours | Image: X
