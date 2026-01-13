Republic World
Updated 13 January 2026 at 15:11 IST

Is Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Video Sparks Rumours

Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding celebrations just wrapped up, but started new dating rumours for Disha Patani. As several wedding videos continue to go viral on social media, one clip in particular shows Disha holding hands with a Punjabi singer.

Khushi Srivastava
Is Disha Patani Dating Punjabi Singer Talwiinder? Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Video Spark Rumours | Image: X

