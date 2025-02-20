Is Eminem Coming To India With His Slim Shady World Tour? Viral Post Hints So

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, popularly known by his stage name Eminem, is all set to kick off his world tour in March. He will start from Los Angeles and will cover other cities in North America, such as New York City, Chicago and Toronto, before jetting off to Europe. In the country, he will be across London, Paris, Amsterdam and more, and then move to Asia. In the Asia slot he reportedly also has India's Mumbai, apart from Tokyo and Seoul, as claimed by Reddit and Instagram users. A post on Instagram has gone viral that vouches for Eminem's concert in Mumbai in June.

Is Eminem to make a debut in India with his gig?

An official Instagram handle of Music Festivals India has shared a post claiming that the rap legend Eminem is all set to debut in India with his upcoming World Tour titled Slim Shady Tour. The note in the caption reads, "It’s official— @eminem is finally coming to India, and Mumbai is the place to be on June 3! Brace yourself for a night of pure hip-hop energy as the Rap God takes over the stage with his biggest hits. Who’s ready for this legendary moment?"

Not just Instagram, even a Reddit user claimed the same and shared a schedule of his tour list, which seems to be a leaked detail. According to the schedule, he will kick off the concert in Los Angeles on March 15, followed by New York City on March 22, Chicago on March 30 and Toronto on April 5. After wrapping up North America, he will jet off to Europe where he will begin from April 18 in London, Paris on April 25, Berlin on May 2 and Amsterdam on May 10.

Asia comes in the third slot which has three cities Tokoyo (May 20), Seoul (May 27) and Mumbai (June 3). He will conclude his world tour in Australia where he will perform in two cities Sydney on June 15 and Melbourne on June 22.

Eminem to be the third international artist to perform in India in 2025

India has become a new attraction for international artists as in just 2025 two prominent singers Chris Martin and his band Coldplay and Ed Sheeran, both left a lasting impact on the Indians. If the report turns out to be true, then he will be the third international artist to perform in the country.