Is That Rajamouli? Ed Sheeran, Auto Driver Groove To Unreleased Single Azizam And Netizens Have Just 1 Question

Ed Sheeran brought his Mathematics Tour to India earlier this year in January-February and played in Hyderabad, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru and Shillong as part of his 6-city tour. He is now set to launch his next studio album, reportedly titled Play. The first single from it, titled Azizam, is all set to release, but before that, the Shape Of You singer revealed that he played the track to his rickshaw driver in India.

Ed Sheeran brought his Mathematics Tour to India earlier this year | Image: X

Sheeran had earlier posted photos of him travelling in an auto rickshaw while he was in Hyderabad. It seems as if the video was from the city. In the clip, Sheeran can be seen seated next to the driver, who seems to be in full groove while listening to the track. Sheeran captioned the post, "When I was touring India I played Azizam to my taxi driver who was taking me around the city. He was a whole vibe, big up Rakesh (sic)."

Many commented that the driver looked by the famed RRR director SS Rajamouli. A closer look at him and one can't overlook how his beard and hairdo resemble the popular Indian filmmaker. "Ed with Rajamouli in auto? Are you for real," commented one. Another one wrote, "Rakesh is a lucky man."

According to Billboard, Sheeran debuted Azizam during a pop-up show on the streets of New Orleans. Joined by The Soul Rebels brass band, as Sheeran played, others around him grooved.