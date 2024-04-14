×

Updated April 14th, 2024 at 00:11 IST

Is Urvashi Rautela Dating French Footballer Karim Benzema? Viral Photos Spark Rumours

Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle to share a series of photos with Real Madrid footballer Karim Benzema. This has sparked their dating rumours.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Urvashi Rautela
Urvashi Rautela | Image:Urvashi Rautela/Instagram
  2 min read
Urvashi Rautela recently took to her Instagram account to share some snaps with French footballer Karim Benzema. The photos sparked rumours of the couple dating each other. While the actress is yet to react on the same, social media users have shared the photos extensively, some even reacting humorously to the speculation surrounding their meet-up.

Urvashi Rautela sparks dating rumours with Karim Benzema 

After her rumoured relationship with Delhi Capitals cricketer Rishabh Pant, Urvashi Rautela has now sparked link-up rumours with the French footballer Karim Benzema. On April 12, Urvashi took to her Instagram account to share a photo with Benzema. He is a celebrated footballer who plays club football for Real Madrid. Benzema has five World Cup trophies to his name and is also the recipient of the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. Until 1995, it was widely known as the European Footballer of the Year award. Soon after, the Ballon d'Or was expanded to include all players of any origin that have been active at European clubs.

Apart from his sporting achievements, Benzema was reportedly in a relationship pop star Rihanna. Urvashi posted two photos with him with a simple heart emoji in the caption. The photos, however, did not sit well with football fans who took to Urvashi’s comments section to troll the possibility of her dating te soccer star. One comment read, “Aisi kya majburi thi Karim  ki (what was Karim thinking)”. Another user disapproved of the match and wrote, “Cancel this!!” 

Urvashi Rautela’s rumoured relationship with Rishabh Pant 

This is not the first time that Urvashi is making headlines for her romantic link-ups with a sport personality. Before igniting dating rumours with Karim Benzema, the actress shared her admiration for cricketer Rishabh PantFor the unversed, Urvashi's one-sided romantic saga with Rishabh Pant, and the internet's role in it, began in 2018 when during an interview she cheekily alleged how a certain 'RP' was waiting in the lobby of a hotel to meet her. 

Urvashi Rautela shares admiration for Rishabh Pant | Image: Instagram 

The reference was met with divided response from the cricketer. He wrote on social media, "It’s funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them." Seeing Urvashi share some photos with the French footballer, social media users have brought up the cricketer’s name again. 

Published April 13th, 2024 at 20:58 IST

