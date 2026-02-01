It's A Baby Boy & Baby Girl! Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Welcome Twins, Chiranjeevi Confirms

It's a double celebration for actor Ram Charan and his wife, entrepreneur Upasana Konidela, as the couple have welcomed twins, a baby boy and a baby girl.

With the arrival of the twins, Ram Charan and Upasana are now parents to three children. Wishes and blessings have been pouring in from fans and well-wishers across the country.

The happy news was shared by Ram Charan's father, megastar Chiranjeevi, on social media. The actor took to his X account to inform everyone about the new arrivals and also shared how the family is feeling after becoming grandparents again.

Thanking everyone for their love and prayers, the megastar wrote, "With immense joy and a heart full of gratitude, we are happy to share that @AlwaysRamCharan and @upasanakonidela have been blessed with twins - a baby boy and a baby girl. Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well. Welcoming these little ones into our family is a moment of pure joy and divine blessing for us as grandparents. We sincerely thank everyone for their prayers, love, blessings and good wishes."