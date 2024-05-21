Janhvi Kapoor Says Being Ambitious For Women Is As Important As Being Sacrificial, Maternal

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor strongly believes that having someone in your life who doesn't encourage an individual to follow their dreams is a red flag and shared that there was a phase in which she felt she deserved to be surrounded by those who questioned and doubted her. Talking to IANS during the press conference for her upcoming film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, the actress talked about women’s ambitions and how they aren’t often encouraged to follow their passions.

Janhvi Kapoor on women being ambitious

The actress, who is the daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, recalled how she felt like she deserved to be around people who “didn’t think” much of her. However, she asserts it is always positive to have people who can push you to achieve anything as women aren’t “encouraged enough to be ambitious.”

Janhvi said, “We are expected to be sacrificial, maternal and nurturing figures all the time which is very important for me too and I aspire for that but ambition is equally important for me. So, I hope we get to a point where a woman isn’t judged for her ambition or her choice to just nurture.”

Janhvi Kapoor talks about Mr & Mrs Mahi

The Bawaal star said that Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, which will be released on May 31, is not just about “cricket” as there is much more to it. “This film is about dreams…The film is about those people who do not get that support… It is also about those people, who support their partners, friends and near ones to fulfil their dreams. This film is also about a couple, who get married in an arranged marriage setup, discover each other and fall in love. It is also about a father-son relationship. No matter how old you get that validation is always important,” she said.

Since the film is about an imperfectly perfect couple, who love cricket and playing the sport, the actress revealed her favourite Indian cricketer. Janhvi said, “MS Dhoni and I don’t have to give a reason for that. I think he is everyone’s favourite.”

(with inputs from IANS)