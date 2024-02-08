English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

Jaya Bachchan's Banter With Paparazzi At Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding Reception Goes Viral

Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception took place in Mumbai on Saturday night (January 13) and was attended by several celebrities including Jaya Bachchan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan | Image:Varinder Chawla
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan recently tied the knot with her boyfriend Nupur Shikhare. The couple’s wedding reception took place in Mumbai on Saturday night (January 13) and was attended by several celebrities including Jaya Bachchan. The veteran actress, who is often seen in funny interactions with the paps, didn’t miss the chance to have a banter with the photographers. 

Jaya Bachchan jokes with the paps 

The event, organised at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in the BKC area of Mumbai, saw the who's who of the city and celebrities from different walks of life. But, it was clearly Jaya Bachchan who made a dent as she arrived with her daughter Shweta Bachchan, and actress Sonali Bendre.

The senior actress donned a royal blue kurta and pyjama set with a multiple-coloured long jacket.Upon her entrance, the paparazzi requested Jaya, Shweta and Sonali to look towards them while posing.

They requested her to pose at a specific spot on the red carpet, but Jaya firmly told them not to give her directions. The senior actress responded in a rather sarcastic way, “Kya aap idhar angle humko sikha rahe hain. (Why are you teaching us the angle?)”. She then smiled at the camera person and left the spot.

Jaya Bachchan at Hema Malini’s birthday party 

Later, when Shweta attempted to pose with her and Sonali Bendre, Jaya walked off to a different spot. Not long back, as Hema Malini marked her 75th birthday, many celebrities came together for the celebration in Mumbai. Jaya was among the attendees, and she was spotted on the red carpet alongside Padmini Kolhapure.

In a video that went viral, she could be heard saying in Hindi, “Padmini mujhe yahan le kar aayi hai”. After posing for a split second, she said to the paps, “Itna direction mat dijiye”.

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 14th, 2024 at 16:51 IST

