English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 10th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Neetu Kapoor says Jaya Bachchan's banter with paparazzi is 'milli bhagat'

Jaya Bachchan's close friend Neetu Kapoor recently opened up about the former's relation with the paparazzi and said that its mutual fun.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Jaya Bachchan
Jaya Bachchan | Image:PTI/File photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor recently shared her insights on Jaya Bachchan's relationship with the paparazzi where she shedding light on Jaya's occasional confrontations with the photographers. In an era where paparazzi encounters were a rarity during the 80s and 90s, today's actors find themselves frequently captured in the hustle and bustle of the city or various social gatherings.

Jaya Bachchan | Image: ANI

Neetu Kapoor talks about Jaya Bachchan’s fit with paparazzi

Neetu who is known for her amicable rapport with the paparazzi shared her perspective on Jaya's interactions with them during an appearance on a popular chat show where she showed up with Zeenat Aman. Neetu expressed her belief that Jaya deliberately engages in such encounters, contrasting it with her usual demeanour.

During the conversation, Neetu shared, "I feel Jaya ji does it on purpose, woh ek baar ho gaya na, now she does it. She is not like that at all." Filmmaker and host countered this by describing Jaya Bachchan as warm and lovely and explaining that the paparazzi might be intimidated by her straightforward approach. Neetu added, "She enjoys it, they enjoy it. I feel it's some mili bhagat."

Advertisement
Jaya Bachchan | Image: ANI

When Jaya Bachchan herself spoke about the intimidating nature of paparazzi

In a previous interview on her granddaughter Navya Naveli's podcast, 'What The Hell Navya,' Jaya expressed her discomfort for those who intrude into personal lives for profit. She stated, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I always tell them, I say, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)'."

Advertisement

Jaya further said that as an actress she never 'catered to it' nor 'endorsed it'. She continued, "I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from day one.”

With inputs from IANS.

Advertisement

Published January 10th, 2024 at 23:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

7 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

7 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

10 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

10 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

10 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

13 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

13 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

13 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

17 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

2 days ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

2 days ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fire Breaks Out at Warehouse in Delhi’s Mangolpuri Area

    India Newsan hour ago

  2. A Timeline of Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Dreamy Love Story

    Videos5 hours ago

  3. Wedding Movies To Watch On Propose Day

    Web Stories6 hours ago

  4. Movies Based On Time Travel

    Galleries6 hours ago

  5. Pooja, Arjun Lead The Celeb Roll Call At Event

    Web Stories6 hours ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement