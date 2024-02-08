Advertisement

Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor recently shared her insights on Jaya Bachchan's relationship with the paparazzi where she shedding light on Jaya's occasional confrontations with the photographers. In an era where paparazzi encounters were a rarity during the 80s and 90s, today's actors find themselves frequently captured in the hustle and bustle of the city or various social gatherings.

Jaya Bachchan | Image: ANI

Neetu Kapoor talks about Jaya Bachchan’s fit with paparazzi

Neetu who is known for her amicable rapport with the paparazzi shared her perspective on Jaya's interactions with them during an appearance on a popular chat show where she showed up with Zeenat Aman. Neetu expressed her belief that Jaya deliberately engages in such encounters, contrasting it with her usual demeanour.

During the conversation, Neetu shared, "I feel Jaya ji does it on purpose, woh ek baar ho gaya na, now she does it. She is not like that at all." Filmmaker and host countered this by describing Jaya Bachchan as warm and lovely and explaining that the paparazzi might be intimidated by her straightforward approach. Neetu added, "She enjoys it, they enjoy it. I feel it's some mili bhagat."

Advertisement

Jaya Bachchan | Image: ANI

When Jaya Bachchan herself spoke about the intimidating nature of paparazzi

In a previous interview on her granddaughter Navya Naveli's podcast, 'What The Hell Navya,' Jaya expressed her discomfort for those who intrude into personal lives for profit. She stated, "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I always tell them, I say, 'Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)'."

Advertisement

Jaya further said that as an actress she never 'catered to it' nor 'endorsed it'. She continued, "I feel very strongly and it's not that it's today, I felt it from day one.”

With inputs from IANS.