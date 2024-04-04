Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot in 1973 and they = have been married for more than 40 years now. The couple share two kids between them and their relationship has endured the test of times. Giving insight into their marriage, the veteran actress said how it boils down to their friendship as she considers Amitabh her ‘best friend’ and never hides anything from him.

In a recent teaser for Jaya, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda’s podcast, What the Hell Navya, the trio was seen having an open discussion about friendships and love. When asked if one should put romance in the middle of friendship, the Guddi stated how her husband, Amitabh has always been one of her closest friends.

The question was “If two people are just friends, is it correct to put romance in between a friendship?” to which Jaya replied, “My closest friends are inside my house. It’s true, my husband is my best friend. I don’t hide anything from him.”

Continuing the conversation, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan shared her opinions on friendship and mentioned how she does not agree when parents refer to their kids as friends. Shweta offered her take on it, saying that there are some boundaries that she will never be able to cross with her own kids as they are her children and not friends.

Jaya Bachchan admits she was an overprotective parent

Jaya has previously revealed that she and her husband Amitabh have always been very protective of their children, Abhishek and Shweta. "We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught, that's how we were brought up. You (Shweta) have been brought up differently, and you will bring up your children even more differently," said Jaya.