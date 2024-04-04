×

Updated April 4th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

Jaya Bachchan Shares Details About Her Relationship With Amitabh Bachchan, Calls Him Her Best Friend

Talking about marriage, Jaya Bachchan said it boils down to the friendship between two people as she considers her husband Amitabh Bachchan her ‘best friend’.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Bachchan | Image:X
  • 2 min read
Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan tied the knot in 1973 and they = have been married for more than 40 years now. The couple share two kids between them and their relationship has endured the test of times. Giving insight into their marriage, the veteran actress said how it boils down to their friendship as she considers Amitabh her ‘best friend’ and never hides anything from him. 

I don’t hide anything from Amitabh, says Jaya Bachchan

In a recent teaser for Jaya, Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda’s podcast, What the Hell Navya, the trio was seen having an open discussion about friendships and love. When asked if one should put romance in the middle of friendship, the Guddi stated how her husband, Amitabh has always been one of her closest friends. 

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

 

The question was “If two people are just friends, is it correct to put romance in between a friendship?” to which Jaya replied, “My closest friends are inside my house. It’s true, my husband is my best friend. I don’t hide anything from him.”

Continuing the conversation, Navya's mother Shweta Bachchan shared her opinions on friendship and mentioned how she does not agree when parents refer to their kids as friends. Shweta offered her take on it, saying that there are some boundaries that she will never be able to cross with her own kids as they are her children and not friends. 

Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda

 

Jaya Bachchan admits she was an overprotective parent

Jaya has previously revealed that she and her husband Amitabh have always been very protective of their children, Abhishek and Shweta. "We were more protective because we didn't know any better. That's what we were taught, that's how we were brought up. You (Shweta) have been brought up differently, and you will bring up your children even more differently," said Jaya.

Published April 4th, 2024 at 19:39 IST

