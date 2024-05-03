Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck dated back in 2002 and called off their engagement only to reunite two decades later. The couple decided to give their love a second chance and got married again in July 2022. Insiders who know the couple suggest that they have hit a bump in the journey again and might be facing trouble in paradise.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage in rough waters?

Ben Affleck’s recent paparazzi appearance has left social media users worried about his well-being. An insider close to the couple has made stark revelations about their marriage to Life and Style. The source mentioned that the ‘honeymoon period’ for the actors is over and they have begun to face the hardships of marriage.

A file photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the red carpet | Image: Instagram

The insider also mentioned that both parties want to continue to be married but are aware of the ‘adjusting’ they need to do to stay together. As per the source, “She (Jennifer) wants constant affirmation from him that she’s loved and adored.” Together, Jennifer and Ben, or Bennifer, as their fans call them, share five children.

Advertisement

Long distance affecting Bennifer's marriage?

As per the insider, a recent distance between the couple has aided the sourness in their relationship. Ben is in LA shooting for the sequel of the 2016 film Accountant, while Jennifer is in New York for her work commitments. As per the source, the couple is dealing with the distance in a rough way and “they’re both dealing with it in different ways.” They added, “The feeling is that if they want to stay married, both of them need to make some adjustments in their behaviour.”

Advertisement

A file photo of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the red carpet | Image: Instagram

The couple is often spotted together by the paparazzi members. While sometimes they look happy, on other occasions they appear distant in public spotting. About Jennifer, the insider told the publication, “She lives in a world of make-believe and people aren’t buying the act anymore. They’re labelling her a phoney and narcissist and someone who’s tone-deaf to the real world around her.” Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance in 2021. Their whirlwind courtship period saw the duo tie the knot in July 2022. In a previous interview, Jennifer shared that the couple is happy in their life and that has only come after forgiving and finding themselves.