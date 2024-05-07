Jennifer Lopez Teases Her MET Gala 2024 Look, Says She Will ‘Barely Be Able To Walk'

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is one of the several industry big-wigs who will be walking the red carpet at the MET Gala 2024. The On The Floor hitmaker will co-chair the event with Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Anna Wintour, and Chris Hemsworth. Ahead of the gala, the actor and singer teased her look for the ‘biggest fashion event of the year’.

Jennifer Lopez says she will ‘barely’ be able to walk in her MET Gala 2024 outfit

Jennifer Lopez recently appeared on the episode of Good Morning America where she talked about her MET Gala look. She also admitted that ‘glamourous’ events like the MET Gala are not about comfort but ‘looks’. Talking about her outfit she said, “You’ll have to tune in to see. But it’s exciting, it’s exciting. It’s a fun night for fashion.”

Jennifer Lopez at MET Gala 2024 | Image: AP News

Lopez also shared her reaction to being asked to co-chair the MET Gala. She shared, “I was really honoured to be asked to host it alongside Zendaya and Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth. Anna was gracious enough to ask me. We’re going to have a good time.” She added, “It’s such an interesting mix of artists and business people. It’s not just music or film; it’s everybody — fashion, film, music, business.”

Isha Ambani-Natasha Poonawalla attend MET Gala 2024

Isha Ambani and Natasha Poonawalla are among the few Indian celebrities who will attend the fashion event. Isha donned a custom Rahul Mishra outfit for the gala which boasts the theme - The Garden Of Time. She will walk the red carpet in a saree gown that took 10,000 hours to craft.

Natasha will be walking the red carpet along with a bevy of celebs. She shared her look on social media with the caption, “Sleeping Beauty Met Day!!! I couldn’t think of anything better than this Viktor and Rolf piece from their AW2018 collection to honour the opening of The Met’s latest exhibition; resuscitating iconic fashion and honouring legendary mastery in craft and design. Excited to be celebrating The Costume Institute later today.!”