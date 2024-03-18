Advertisement

Johnny Depp’s Blow co-star Lola Glaudine was allegedly verbally abused by the actor on the set of the movie. The actress revealed it was her first day on the set of the George Jung biopic and Depp became irritated with her for some reason. He walked up to her and screamed profanity at her face.

Lola Glaudine recalls her unfortunate interaction with Johnny Depp

During her appearance on the Powerful Truth Angels podcast, Glaudini, who played Rada in the film, said that she was "reamed" by Depp during one scene. According to her, she was given instructions by director Ted Demme to break into laughter over a certain word by Depp’s character but it ended up infuriating the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

She explained, “[Depp] says his monologue and I go haha and Johnny Depp walks over to me, sticks his finger in my face – and I’m in a bikini on the ground like this – and he comes over and he goes, ‘Who the f*** do you think you are? Who the f*** do you think you are? Shut the f*** up. I’m out here, and I’m trying to f***ing say my lines, and you’re out f***ing pulling focus.”

Demme did not intercede on Glaudini's behalf, and for the next "five, six hours," everyone on set treated her as a "pariah." After that, she walked to her trailer and sobbed before speaking with her father, who told her that she could either walk away or "don't let them see you sweat."

Glaudine says Johnny Depp gave her "a non-apology apology”

Glaudine decided to continue on the project and left her trailer, only to be challenged again by Depp. Looking down on her from the doorframe of his trailer, the actor gave her "a non-apology apology," explaining that he was "really in [his] head" and that the Boston accent he was using was "really f**king with [him]."

Glaudini says she was reminded of the incident while watching a tape of Depp's ex-wife, Amber Heard, testifying about his alleged domestic abuse in the 2022 trial.