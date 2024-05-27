Advertisement

Johnny Wactor, known for his role as Brando Corbin on General Hospital, was allegedly shot and killed during an attempted catalytic converter theft in downtown L.A. on Saturday morning. He was 37 years old. David Shaul, Wactor’s talent agent, confirmed the actor’s death to Variety on Sunday.

Johnny Wactor passes away

“Johnny Wactor was a remarkable human being. Not only was he a talented actor dedicated to his craft, but he also served as a moral example to everyone who knew him. He embodied hard work, tenacity, and an unwavering attitude. Throughout the ups and downs of a challenging profession, he always maintained his optimism and strived for excellence,” Shaul said in a statement, as per Variety. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we wish for everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After more than a decade together, his loss leaves a permanent hole in our hearts.”

Johnny Wactor file photo | Image: X

According to the L.A. Police Department, a man was fatally shot by one of three suspects attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his car at around 3 a.m. on Saturday near Pico Boulevard and Hope Street, Variety reported. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

About Johnny Wactor

Wactor played Brando Corbin, the son of Gladys Corbin (Bonnie Borroughs) and husband to drug addict Sasha Corbin (Sofia Mattsson), on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022, appearing in over 160 episodes.

Wactor made his television debut on the Lifetime drama series Army Wives, appearing in various guest roles between 2007 and 2009. He also guest-starred on series such as Westworld, The OA, Station 19, Siberia, Agent X, Struggling Servers, Age Appropriate, and Barbee Rehab.