Jr NTR And Wife Lakshmi Pranathi's Untold Love Story: From Strangers To Soulmates, Know About War 2 Actor's Sacrifice For Happy Family

Jr NTR turns 42 today, celebrating his birthday with joy. War 2 actor has achieved many milestones in his professional life. However, when we talk about his private life, Tarak is a family guy. He got married to Lakshmi Pranathi almost 14 years back and has since shared their happily ever after. It was an arranged marriage organised by their families. On this special day, let’s explore their love story, which goes beyond the idea of an arranged marriage.

The Untold Story of Jr NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi

According to a report by Bollywoodshaadis, their love story is a tale of destiny, where two strangers, unaware of each other's existence, discover their bond as soulmates. Lakshmi Pranathi and Jr. NTR began their journey through an arranged marriage.

Their families organised the marriage, and they tied the knot in a traditional ceremony on May 11, 2011, in Hyderabad. The next day, they celebrated their union with a grand reception attended by close family and friends.

The couple's age difference is a noticeable aspect of their relationship. Lakshmi was just 19, while Jr. NTR was 26 at the time of their marriage. With an age gap of around eight years, many may have wondered how their relationship would unfold.

Ram Charan’s wife, entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela, shares a close bond with Jr. NTR’s wife, Lakshmi Pranathi. In an old interview with Sakshi News, Upasana praised Pranathi warmly.

“Pranathi is someone who manages my house, even when I am not there. She is so sweet, and when I see her, I see this amazing girl who can take care of everything. She is the strongest… she is much younger than me, but super strong,” Upasana said.

“She is so sweet that when you see her, you would feel calm. I have to say that Tarak is lucky to get her,” she added. The two women often share moments of their friendship on social media, showcasing their pleasant camaraderie.