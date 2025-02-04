Junaid Khan, Veer Pahariya, Blake Lively, Urvashi Rautela And More: Celebs Who Have Triggered Troll Fest On Social Media

Celebrities living under the scrutiny of the public often invite criticism by virtue of their professional and personal matters. Internet users like to poke fun and laugh at the cost of someone and of late, some celebs have been caught up in a troll storm. Not to call it denigrating, but social media users are having a field day with memes and funny comments flooding online targeting celebrities like Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan, debutante Veer Pahariya, singer Udit Narayan, Hollywood star Blake Lively and many more.

Loveyapa promotion fail

Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor are busy with the promotions of their upcoming film Loveyapa, set to release on February 7. However, Junaid, who has previously featured in the Netflix film Maharaja, has become a topic of discussion, more than the movie. Videos of him "awkwardly" grooving to the title song of the movie have been circulating widely, inviting trolling his way.

"Dude is hella weird. Like he has a 60 year old's personality in himself," said a social media user about Junaid. Another one wrote, "Junaid has that face which would turn people off before he starts speaking." Notably, Junaid's trolling goes beyond his performances onscreen but highlights people's strong disapproval of him as an actor.

'Salary se zyada PR'

Veer Pahariya seemingly went into a promotional overdrive before the release of his movie Sky Force. Rang song saw the young actor dancing in circles around Sara. "Bollywood ko kya ho gaya?" wrote a netizen objecting to Veer's dance. Meanwhile, he kept appearing on people's feeds so much that many trolled his PR team for "hijacking Instagram". When asked about the "need for PR" for an actor in today's generation, Veer said, "PR nahi pyaar hai".

Nevertheless, banking on this, Sky Force did manage to do decent business at the box office.

'Udit ji, sambhal kar'

Udit Narayan has been making headlines after a video of the popular singer surfaced online, showing him purportedly kissing a fan at a live concert after she leaned in to peck him on the cheek while taking a selfie. In one of the clips circulating on social media, the singer was seen asking the security personnel to let a selfie-seeking female admirer pass and come near the stage. When she goes closer to Narayan to click the photo with him, she leans in to kiss him on the cheek, following which the singer can be seen tilting his head and kissing her on the lips.

Many social media users demanded an apology from the veteran playback singer-- known for several chartbusters like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Main Yahaan Hoon and Ae Ajnabi -- and called his action "inappropriate". "Udit Narayan has done something very wrong. I had a lot of respect for him, but forcibly kissing a girl is a crime. A harassment case should be filed against him," wrote a user on X. Another said that he gained so much respect throughout his career and "just one kissing act ruined his image". Meanwhile, old videos of kissing Shreya Ghoshal and Alka Yagnik also resurfaced, inviting the wrath of internet users.

Blake Lively did a disservice to MeToo?

Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni, his production company and others in New York in late December for sexual harassment on the sets of It Ends With Us and attacks on her reputation and sought unspecified damages. Baldoni sued last month, accusing Lively and her husband, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds, of defamation and extortion and seeking at least $400 million in damages.

For many, this case has become a source of speculation. BTS videos from the filming of the movie have been shared online with discussions ranging from the co-stars' body language and their comfort around each other to whether Lively is "in love" with Baldoni. A section of the internet is certain that Lively's accusations are false and orchestrated to seek revenge on Baldoni.

Urvashi 'obsessed with herself' Rautela

Urvashi Rautela has often been trolled for making bizarre comments on wide-ranging subjects. As her film Daajku Maharaaj released, the song Dabidi Dibidi was slammed for its "vulgar" choreography. Urvashi, at the time of post-release promotions, seemed obsessed with her film and even congratulated herself as the film minted "₹105 crore".