Published 07:27 IST, July 6th 2024
Justin Bieber Enthralls Guests With Electric Performance At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Sangeet
Justin Bieber headlined the sangeet ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on July 5 in Mumbai. Several videos of the performance have gone viral.
- Entertainment
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Justin Bieber fees for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet | Image: instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
07:27 IST, July 6th 2024