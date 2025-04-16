Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum Stars Hania Aamir, Fahad Mustafa 'Sidelined' Naeema Butt? Latter Exposes Pakistani Stars' Egos

The Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum became popular quickly after its release. The series features Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa in the lead roles, while Naeema Butt and Emmad Irfani play the roles of antagonist. While the cast members put up a collective front in the promotional events of the show, there seems to be more than what meets the eye. Naeema, who plays the role of Rubab in the series, in a new interview, hinted at unsaid tension within the cast members. The actress is relatively new to the industry and has indirectly accused her co-stars, Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa, of sidelining her and maintaining fake friendships.

What did Naeema Butt say about the Pakistani show Kabhi Hum Kabhi Tum?

Naeema Butt recently gave a candid interview on the tv show Gup Shab hosted by Vasay Chaudhry. In the chat, she spoke about industry insiders maintaining superficial friendships and how the camaraderie that the actors claim to have is not as genuine as it seems. Speaking on the show, she said, “I have seen that people are just being fake friends for Instagram or at least that is what my experience was regarding the industry’s inner workings."



Specifically talking about Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, Rubab shared that she thought the love and support coming her way from her peers was ‘real', but it was not. She also hinted at her co-stars not even ‘allowing her on stage’ while promoting the show. Previously, Hania had taken to her Instagram stories to write, “What an absolute honour to be working alongside such a powerhouse of talent. Miss maam @naeembutt we are your fans for life.” Naeema had, at the time, reshared the post. In the conversation, Naaema shared, “I don’t want to go into too much detail, but those Instagram posts showing friendship goals are just fake."



