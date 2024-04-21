Kajol Isn’t Happy With Lovers Carving Their Names On Trees, Expresses Concern

Advertisement

Kajol, who is known for her fun and quirky social media posts, shared her "thought of the day" on Sunday. She expressed amusement rather than admiration for the tradition of lovers carving their names into trees, highlighting the curious notion of carrying knives on a date.

Kajol shares quirky post

The actress, who was last seen in Lust Stories 2, took to Instagram stories to share a quote about lovers vandalising trees to show their love. The post read, “When I see lovers’s names carved into a tree, I don’t think it’s cute. I just think it’s strange how many people take knives on a date."

Meanwhile, Kajol recently celebrated her daughter Nysa’s 21st birthday on April 20. The actress shared her birthday wish for Nysa in an Instagram post, which read, “Happy 21st my darling.. may u always smile and laugh with this same joie de vivre through life.. know that you are loved always and forever. To the moon and back baby! Btw that last pic is how I look at you most days.”

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress is married to superstar Ajay Devgn, with whom she tied the knot in February 1999. They are parents to two children, a daughter Nysa, and a son Yug.

What’s next for Kajol?

On the professional front, Kajol portrayed Devyani in Lust Stories 2 and Noyonika Sengupta in the web series The Trial. Her upcoming projects include Sarzameen, Do Patti, and Maa. In Do Patti, the actress will be seen playing the role of a cop. She had previously called it her most challenging role ever.

The suspense thriller was shot in Uttarakhand. Shaheer Sheikh, known for his roles in shows like Mahabharata, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi, Woh Toh Hai Albelaa, and others, will make his Bollywood debut with this movie.

(with inputs from IANS)