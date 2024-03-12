×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:13 IST

Kangana Ranaut Reacts To CAA Implementation, Says 'Before You Make An Opinion...'

Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handle to hail the move after the government announced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, notification.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Edited by: Akanksha Arora
Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut | Image:Kangana Ranaut/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
On Monday, Kangana Ranaut welcomed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, notification. The actress took to her social media handle to hail the move and show her support for CAA. She also shared an old video from 2014 of PM Modi speaking about the idea behind CAA and wrote a short note.

Kangana Ranaut on CAA notification

Taking to her Instagram stories, Kangana shared two posts, first showcased PM Modi and Amit Shah sitting together and wrote "CAA," followed by Indian flag emoticons. The next is a video where PM Modi can be heard talking about CAA. The text on the post read, "Before you make an opinion or emotion about CAA, first understand what does it stand for?”

(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)
(A screengrab from the post | Image: Instagram)

What are CAA rules?

The CAA rules were notified on Monday by the Centre, four years after the contentious law was passed by Parliament to fast-track citizenship for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 paves the way for granting Indian nationality to undocumented non-Muslim migrants - Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians- from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

The actress is currently gearing up for the release of the biographical historical drama Emergency, directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut. In the film, the actress will play the titular role of the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The film also features Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry and Milind Soman in pivotal roles. It marks the posthumous film of Satish Kaushik following his death on 9 March 2023. After multiple delays, the film is set to hit the theatres on June 14. 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 13:53 IST

