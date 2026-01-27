Updated 27 January 2026 at 17:17 IST
Kannada Actress Kavya Gowda, Husband Hospitalised After Sustaining Stabbing Attack, Assault From Relatives In Bengaluru
As per sources, the attackers allegedly threatened Kannada actress Kavya Gowda with rape and death, while one of them stabbed Somasekhar on the shoulder with a knife.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Actress Kavya Gowda and her husband, Somasekhar, were allegedly attacked following a violent domestic dispute at their home in Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru. According to the complaint, the accused forced their way into the house, hurled obscene abuse at the couple, and assaulted them. As per sources, during the incident, the attackers allegedly threatened Kavya Gowda with rape and death, while one of them stabbed Somasekhar on the shoulder with a knife.
Doctors admitted both Kavya Gowda and Somasekhar to a private hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The incident has reportedly left Kavya Gowda mentally traumatised.
As per sources, Bhavya Gowda, the sister of Kavya Gowda, has filed a complaint at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. The police have registered a case against Ravikumar, Prema, Nandish, and Priya over allegations of assault, criminal intimidation, sexual threats, and attempted murder.
The dispute reportedly arose from long-standing conflicts between the families of two brothers living in the same house. Members of the other family have also lodged counter-complaints. The Ramamurthy Nagar police are investigating the matter and reviewing all allegations from both sides. More update is yet to come.
Advertisement
Kavya Gowda is a popular figure on Kannada television, best known for her roles in shows such as Radha Ramana and Gandhari. She married Bengaluru-based businessman Somashekar in 2021, and they have a daughter together.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Khushi Srivastava
Published On: 27 January 2026 at 17:17 IST