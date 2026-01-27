Kannada Actress Kavya Gowda, Husband Hospitalised After Sustaining Stabbing Attack, Assault From Relatives In Bengaluru

Actress Kavya Gowda and her husband, Somasekhar, were allegedly attacked following a violent domestic dispute at their home in Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru. According to the complaint, the accused forced their way into the house, hurled obscene abuse at the couple, and assaulted them. As per sources, during the incident, the attackers allegedly threatened Kavya Gowda with rape and death, while one of them stabbed Somasekhar on the shoulder with a knife.

Doctors admitted both Kavya Gowda and Somasekhar to a private hospital, where they are receiving treatment. The incident has reportedly left Kavya Gowda mentally traumatised.

As per sources, Bhavya Gowda, the sister of Kavya Gowda, has filed a complaint at the Ramamurthy Nagar Police Station. The police have registered a case against Ravikumar, Prema, Nandish, and Priya over allegations of assault, criminal intimidation, sexual threats, and attempted murder.

The dispute reportedly arose from long-standing conflicts between the families of two brothers living in the same house. Members of the other family have also lodged counter-complaints. The Ramamurthy Nagar police are investigating the matter and reviewing all allegations from both sides. More update is yet to come.

