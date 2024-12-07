Kannada Language Row: Diljit Dosanjh's Bengaluru Concert Turns Into A Nightmare For A Fan

Diljit Dosanjh is in India for his Dil-Luminati Tour and performed in Bengaluru on Friday, delighting his fans. The show’s highlight wasn’t his songs but a surprise appearance by Deepika Padukone. However, an X user, who attended the event, shared a post describing a distressing experience caused by a language dispute. Her post has since gone viral.

What happened with Tanisha Sabherwal at Diljit’s concert?

Tanisha Sabherwal, an X user, shared a thread on her handle detailing an incident. She wrote, “I never thought I’d say this after living here for so long, but BANGALORE WILL COLLAPSE soon because of this language issue. If you’re gonna say ‘then learn’, go ahead, but READ ON. Yesterday’s Diljeet concert experience was pathetic.”

Sabherwal recounted that during the concert, a woman pushed her. While she acknowledged such incidents can happen in large gatherings, she was unprepared for what followed. The woman reportedly used abusive language and demanded she speak in Kannada when Sabherwal asked her to step back.

The situation escalated when Sabherwal’s friend intervened to support her, and the woman twisted his arm. This led to a heated exchange, and the woman called the police. However, since Sabherwal had recorded the incident, the police did not press any charges.

What does social media say about the incident?

Sabherwal further shared in an X post: “She left and came back with a police officer, claiming my friend was teasing her. The police, naturally, spoke in Kannada. We showed them the video, which clearly proved the opposite, and do you know what they said? ‘Delete it.’ We also showed it to people nearby, and they supported us.” She further mentioned that after the police left, the woman began crying and “created a whole scene.”

Other X users joined the discussion. One asked, “Thanks for sharing, but do tell me this. Did people scream at Diljeet to sing in Kannada!?” Another commented, “Similar experience with auto drivers in Bangalore. I had an extremely scary incident with one of my friends. Hope you and your friend are fine!”