Karan Aujla Breaks Silence On Thefts, Fights At His Concerts: My Only Responsibility Is...

Karan Aujla has been at the centre of controversy when concertgoers complained of theft and a fight incident went viral on the internet. Finally, days after the incident, the Punjabi singer broke his silence and urged the young concertgoers to not create a ruckus and try to enjoy the moment. Reacting to the theft reports, he said that it was the responsibility of the team and he was only responsible for his safe arrival and departure.

Karan Aujla says a concert is for enjoying and not a place to fight

In an interview with Instant Bollywood, Karan Aujla addressed the fight incident that was reported at his concerts. He said, "Don't fight. You have come to enjoy the music, so enjoy karein aur safe and sound go back home." He further added, "I know they are young blood and in excitement it happens, but try to control it and have fun. Everyone is coming here to enjoy so don't spoil it and go back home safe. "Yeh mazze karne wala concert hai. Yahan koi ladai nahi chahiye," he added.